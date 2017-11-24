FOOTBALL: Park maintain title charge while Jobling nets late winner for Whitby Fishermens

It’s looking increasingly like a two-horse race at the top of the North Riding Football League Premier Division as just two points separate leaders Boro Rangers from second-placed Fishburn Park.

Fishburn managed to see off St Marys 1947 in a seven-goal thriller.

The Whitby side netted through Nathan Storr’s brace, Sam Richardson’s strike and a goal from last season’s top-scorer Dan Brown.

Mike Hilary and Ryan Mackey hit back for the away side, who also benefited from an own goal.

Staithes had enjoyed back-to-back victories going into their trip to take on BEADS.

However, the Middlesbrough outfit were in devastating form with five goals in 21 minutes early in the second half, making all the difference on the day.

Luke Bennington struck late in the first half, with Karl Liley and Lee Mahon quickly notching second half braces as well.

Kyle Frost added a sixth, 20 minutes from time.

Whitby Fishermens enjoyed a welcome home win over Lingdale Village in Division One at Lythe.

Dan Brown and Sam Dowey’s strikes put the Fishermen two up at half-time.

Ryan Braithwaite then extended their advantage, before the visitors brought themselves back into it at 3-2.

But striker Paul Jobling found the top corner for a late winner.

Sleights completed an early-season double over Beckett League Division Two leaders Snainton Reserves after twice coming from behind at Caedmon on Saturday.

Sam Leadley and Ed Turner’s men went behind early on but levelled before the break through Taylor Humble’s deflected cross that flew straight into the back of the net

However, the Villagers again trailed, soon after the interval, however, Jack Henshaw equalised for a second time from 20 yards.

With 20 minutes remaining, Humble rounded the Snainton keeper and scored from a seemingly-impossible angle, with the teenager completing his hat-trick with an 80th-minute rocket from distance.

This result leaves Sleights nine points behind their opponents, with five games in hand, in second place in the second division table.

Man of the match went to Sleights’ hat-trick hero Humble.

Sleights face Scalby this weekend in the Harbour Cup.

Players are to meet Caedmon on Saturday at 1pm.

Any problems, contact Ed or Sam as soon as possible.

Fishburn Park Reserves beat Scalby Reserves 5-4 to move into the next round of the League Trophy.

Scalby took the lead through Taylor Jordan’s audacious chip.

It didn’t take Fishburn long to equalise though, Rob Ingham with the strike that made it all square at the break.

Ardalan Imeen scored his first goal for Fishburn with a long-range effort and then Park scored again as a ball from Charlie Bell found Imeen to make it 3-1.

Scalby scored a second from a Paul Nuttall header then Fishburn went straight to the other end and scored through Stephen Hartas, who fired in a long-range effort into the top corner to make it 4-2.

Again Scalby hit back as Luke Beaver scored from a corner, but Fishburn went straight to the other end to make it 5-3 with Imeen completing his hat-trick.

Jordan’s second goal was a consultation late on for Scalby, as the game finished 5-4 to Fishburn.

Imeen’s hat-trick got him the man of the match award for Park, while centre-back Matty Bourne was Scalby’s star man.

Cameron Dobson came off the bench and smashed in a hat-trick as Hunmanby United beat Goldsborough United 4-0 in the League Cup.

The major talking point in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Sunday League came at the game between Fylingdales Reserves and Valley, the hosts refusing to come out for the second half, resulting in the game being called to a premature halt.

Valley went into the break 2-1 up courtesy of goals from Paul Nuttall and Sam Westmoreland, a Sam Russell penalty reducing Dales’ deficit just before the break.

Unfortunately for the hosts, Dylan Goldsmith suffered a serious knee injury and couldn’t continue, with a couple of Fylingdales players claiming they were injured and refusing to go out for the second half.

A decision on whether the result will stand and what sanctions Fylingdales will face will be discussed at the next Sunday League committee meeting.

Ayton’s game against Fylingdales in Division One was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.