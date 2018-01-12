FOOTBALL: Fishburn Reserves well beaten by Rosette

FC Rosette collected a 5-1 win from their trip to Fishburn Park Reserves in Division Two of the Scarborough and District Saturday League.

Tom McDonald put Rosette ahead after racing onto a through-ball and firing in past Fishburn player-manager Carl Oliver in the Park goal.

Dane Robinson then smashed in to double visitors Rosette’s advantage heading into half-time.

Al Wray’s long-range effort after the half-time break made it 3-0, before Marc Usher’s penalty reduced the deficit to 3-1.

Rosette finished strongly with Robinson and then Wray taking their tallies to two each. The latter’s second was also a stunning strike from long-range to wrap up the scoring for the victors.

Robinson, Wray and Jon Hodgson, who was playing his last game for the club before moving away from the area, shone for Rosette.

Fishburn player-boss Oliver was left unimpressed by his side’s performance and couldn’t single anyone out for praise.

Fishburn face a tough task as they welcome unbeaten promotion favourites Itis Itis Rovers.

Goldsborough United claimed a 5-3 home win against Ayton to move level on points with their visitors.

United skipper Ben Watson hit two for the victors, their other goals coming from Callum Dale, Lee Brennan and Ryan Roe.

Ayton’s goals were scored by Ian Laing, Nathan Sutherland and a James Cooke penalty.

United’s star man was youngster Spencer Hewison, while Tom Clarke and Nick Perry shone for Sean Pinder’s Ayton side.

Sleights suffered their first Beckett League Division Two defeat of the season at second-placed Slingsby.

They went behind but levelled at 1-1 through leading goalscorer Jack Henshaw.

However, it was 4-1 to the hosts before Luke Jackson grabbed Sleights’ second. Robbie Hurworth took the visitors’ man if the match on an afternoon to forget for Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s men.

Sleights are at Sherburn on Saturday in the Scarborough Junior Cup.

Second-placed Heslerton lost their unbeaten record when they entertained Lealholm, who finished 6-1 winners thanks to an outstanding performance in their Division One clash.

The visitors almost took a first minute lead when Dan Stonehouse’s excellent effort was superbly saved Gareth Driver.

Lealholm did take the lead after three minutes when Loi Fergus crossed the ball for Mark McCarthy to tap the ball in from close-range.

Seven minutes later they doubled their lead when Josh Hodgson set-up Brad Lewis to score.

Stonehouse scored his side’s third goal after 24 minutes and Soni Fergus completed the first-half scoring a minute before half-time to give the visitors a well-deserved 4-0 interval lead.

In the second half Heslerton played much better, Lealholm’s keeper Tobi Fergus made a brilliant save early on to keep the Heslerton forwards out.

Lealholm scored twice in three minutes after 71 and 73 minutes through Brad Lewis, the second strike saw him complete his first hat-trick of the season.

Four minutes from the end Heslerton scored their consolation goal by Paul Downes.

Man of the match was captain Lewis after his hat-trick.

In Division One of the North Riding Football League, Loftus Athletic and Whitby Fishermens battled to a 0-0 draw.

Defences were on top as Jordan Rowe and Benn Sullivan took the respective man of the match honours.

Guisborough United pulled off a shock against second-placed Fishburn Park in the Premier Division with a 3-0 success.

Lewis Reeve hit two, while Dean Wilson also scored.

Staithes Athletic’s home game against BEADS was called off.

In the Scarborough and District Sunday League, Fylingdales’ scheduled game against title-chasing Angel in Division One was called off due to a waterlogged playing surface.