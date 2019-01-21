Fishermen maintain fine form while Sleights grab a point against rivals Lealholm

Whitby Fishermens Society kept up their good form with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Loftus Athletic in Division One of the North Riding Football League at Lythe Sports Field.

Chris Morrison scored for Loftus, who finished with 10 men, after Brandon Harris’ sending-off.

The Fishermen took the spoils though as James Armstrong and Dan Brown struck.

Fishburn Park returned to winning ways with a 4-1 defeat of the Premier Division’s bottom club New Marske.

Dan Brown struck before Alex McGovern netted.

An own goal and Callum Halley’s goal saw the Whitby side home.

Fishermens gloveman Paul Cull was left with nasty injuries after this rash challenge from a Loftus opponent

Park’s victory came despite playing the whole of the second half with 10 men after Luke Storr was shown a red card.

Kai Matthews hit New Marske’s consolation, with the visitors having Robbie Farrier dismissed as it finished 10 versus 10.

Staithes Athletic continued their excellent form with a 5-2 win over Redcar Newmarket.

A hectic opening saw Marcus Wood start the scoring for Redcar on 10 minutes.

Connor Hood hit back immediately for Staithes, within two minutes.

Leon Bellerby restored Newmarket’s lead on 15 minutes, before Hood’s free-kick on 25 minutes, levelled it up again at 2-2.

Staithes started the second half as the better team and Hood completed his hat-trick on 54 minutes.

A brilliant strike from Richie Playforth, on the hour, extended the home team’s advantage and Ryan Cane wrapped the game up with the fifth, five minutes from time.

Sleights dramatically clung onto their title chances and unbeaten home record with a last-gasp leveller in their Esk Valley derby against Beckett League Division One champions Lealholm.

More than 70 supporters gathered for this return clash following Lealholm’s 6-1 thumping of their rivals, three days before Christmas.

Sam Leadley and Ed Turner made one change from the side that put seven past Filey, a week earlier, as Luke Jackson replaced Will Cork-Dove on the right of midfield.

Sleights started purposefully in this hard-fought encounter, but it was the champions and league leaders who had the better of the first half, coming closest when they looped the ball onto the home crossbar.

The second period saw Lealholm up the ante and lead just before the hour when Mark McCarthy, this time, took aim from distance, clipped the underside of the bar and Jaime Nicholson was on hand to slot in the rebound.

Sleights started to turn things around steadily, Cork-Dove replaced Jackson and Robbie Hurworth came on for James Fawcett in midfield.

Eventually, a late challenge just outside the left-edge of the box gave Sleights a chance to grab something right at the death.

Goalkeeper Jamie Wassall came up as skipper Charlie Smith chipped to the far post, a towering header was blocked on the line but Joe Hugill reacted quickest to bag a crucial leveller.

Sleights’ man of the match was gloveman Wassall after a string of important saves.

Tigers skipper Zac Tennant was their star man.

Goldsborough United’s hopes of gaining promotion from Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League were dented by a 3-2 loss at FC Rosette,star man Tommy McDonald scoring all three for the home side.

Rosette started with a high tempo and soon took the lead with a through-ball from Alex Wray finding McDonald, who beat the oncoming keeper.

The home side carried on dominating and soon made it 2-0, Wray’s shot was parried by the United keeper allowing McDonald to pounce again.

Rosette also started the second half strongly, a good team move seeing their man of the match McDonald complete his hat-trick with a tap-in and the points looked to be wrapped up.

Goldsborough then introduced Simon Taylor and Jim Neil, and on 75 minutes Mike Dent picked out Taylor, who delivered for Ben Watson to score.

The visitors pulled another goal back through Tommy Jobling after an indirect free-kick was awarded for the home keeper holding onto the ball for too long, but it came too late as the ref blew for time shortly afterwards.

Ayton powered to a 4-0 home win against a depleted Fishburn Park Reserves, with Eric Hall notching a hat-trick.

Chris Reddish also scored for Ayton, with Wayne Chamberlain their man of the match and Paul Tose Park’s star man.

Fylingdales lost 4-0 against Valley FC in Division One of the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

Despite their disappointing defeat, Sam Richardson was the star man for Tommy Gray’s Fylingdales side after a solid performance.