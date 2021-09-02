Fishburn Park win thriller, Fishermen edged out by Loftus

Matthew Thomas scores with the last kick of the game for Whitby Fishermen Photo by Brian Murfield

Callum Halley scored twice with Nathan Storr and James Organ-Simpson also on target, the latter being sent off later in the game, both sides finishing with 10 men as BEADS’ James Perry-French also saw red.

Park head to Bedale this Saturday.

Staithes lost out 3-1 at third-placed Redcar Newmarket, Ryan Thompson netting the visitors’ consolation.

Whitby Fishermen's Society v Loftus Athletic Photo by Brian Murfield

The villagers are on the road to St Mary’s 1947 on Saturday afternoon.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost out 3-2 at home to Loftus Athletic in the First Division East.

Kieran Brundle opened the scoring for Loftus, with a Carl Grey penalty and a Jordan Rowe effort putting Athletic in control.

James Armstrong and Matthew Thomas replied for the hosts, the latter scoring with the last kick of the game.

The Fishermen host Boro Rangers Reserves on Saturday, while Lealholm head to South Park Rangers.

On Friday night Goldsborough FC played their last pre season friendly against a Fishermen’s Academy side boasting a mixture of experienced players and young lads from the academy side.

Goldsborough were sloppy in the first half and at times struggled to keep hold of the ball which in turn invited pressure from the Fishermen.

With Fishermen having the better of the first half they went in at half-time 1-0 up.

In the second half Goldsborough started to grow in confidence and with passes finding their intended targets more often they were able to take charge of the game and begin to make things happen going forward.

New signing Harry Schofield, who was their man of the match, levelled thanks to some good work down the right flank before being played in on goal as he lashed one into the net. A dubious call by the ref kept the game at 1-1 when the ball looked to be well over the Fishermen’s line.

This was followed by a fine save at the death from the Goldsborough keeper to deny the Fishermen a winner.

The game was a good run-out for the lads to get much-needed match-sharpness.