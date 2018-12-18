Fishburn Park Reserves exit cup while Goldsborough go second

Fishburn Park Reserves lost 2-0 to Edgehill Reserves in the Scarborough & District Saturday League and exited the League Trophy.

After a goalless first half, Edgehill opened the scoring through Ryan Link.

The home side doubled their lead late on through Anthony Pickles’ strike and Fishburn Park were unable to battle back.

Goldsborough United moved into second spot in Division Two with a 3-1 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Ben Watson set Josh Lindsey up to give United a 1-0 lead.

Watson then smashed in from 40 yards to double United’s lead at the break.

Eastfield hit back after the interval, but Watson fired in a free-kick to seal the 3-1 win for United.

In the Lou Moore Trophy clash at Thornaby Dubliners, Fishburn Park held the hosts to a 0-0 stalemate.

However, hosts Dubliners edged the resulting penalty shoot-out to scrape through 5-4 on penalties.

Sam Richardson the unlucky man to clip over the bar for Park - ex-Whitby Town midfielder Charlie Raby netted Thornaby’s winner.

Yarm & Eaglescliffe also won 3-0 at home to Staithes Athletic.

Anthony Chisman, Cameron Wild and Jack Dalton did the damage.

Whitby Fishermens returned to winning ways in North Riding Football League Division One with a 6-1 thumping of Lingdale Village.

Man of the match Karl Storr hit two for the Lythe side, with Jake Faichney also bagging a brace and additional strikes coming from Jord Purvis and James Armstrong.

Reece Kelly pulled one back for Village.

Beckett League Division One champions Lealholm beat Thornton Dale 3-0.

Loui Fergus and Mark McCarthy scored to put the Tigers 2-0 up, before the win was secured when Josh Hodgson netted their third.

Sam Russell was sent off in the dying stages.

Sleights edged past Sinnington to secure their fifth succcessive league win.

Sinnington took the lead but Sleights levelled through young winger Will Cork-Dove.

Prolific playmaker Charlie Smith then netted the winner to seal the win for Sleights.