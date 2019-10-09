Fishburn Park fire eight past Falcons while Staithes’ run continues

Fishburn Park returned to form with an 8-3 home win over Thirsk Falcons in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Park led 3-1 at the break, Brogan Russell, Adam Warrilow and Joe Crowther with the goals for the hosts.

Thirsk narrowed their deficit to 3-2 after the break, but Park pulled away as sub Sam Richardson smashed in a hat-trick and Andrew Menzies and Ardalan Ameen also got on the scoresheet. Super-sub Richardson was named as Park’s star man.

Cameron Scott’s brace and Liam Cook’s goal proved not enough for the visitors.

Staithes Athletic’s tremendous run continued with their seventh straight victory.

Sam Calvert hit two, with Connor Hood and Luke Walton also on target in a 4-1 victory over Bedale.

Nathan Heminbrough scored for Dale.

In the first round of the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup, Whitby Fishermens Society had a comfortable 9-2 win over Crayke United at Lythe Sports Ground.

Sam Dowey netted a treble and there were braces from Karl Storr and James Armstrong. Neil Hart and Jordan Purvis also hit the net.

Kirkbymoorside Reserves entertained Sleights in the game between the two first division 100% teams in Division One of the Beckett League.

Shaun Suffield kicked long and Mike Thompson raced into the box and put Kirkby in front after 25 minutes.

Just after the break Paul Downes was brought down in the box and Anthony Barnett slotted home from the spot to extend Kirkby’s advantage.

Oli Magson made the points safe for Kirkby after being introduced from the bench, before Charlie Smith bagged a late consolation for Sleights, who suffered their first defeat of the season.

Midfielder Robbie Hurworth was Sleights’ man of the match.

Whitby Fishermen Society Reserves visited Gillamoor Reserves, winning 6-0 to move up into second place in Division Two.

The Fishermen scored three goals in each half through Shane Bannister, Joseph Hutchinson, Josh Linsley, Ryan McCormack, and a Rhys Kipling brace. Man of the match was two-goal hero Kipling.

Ayton Athletic Reserves put in their best performance so far this season when they beat Goldsborough United 5-1.

Hosts Ayton cruised into a four goal first half lead with goals scored by Nicko Dunn and a hat-trick scored by Luke McNulty.

The second half was more even, McNulty added a fourth for himself, Ben Watson scored for the visitors.

Fylingdales’ scheduled encounter at Saints FC in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Sunday League was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.