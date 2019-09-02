Final chance to buy derby tickets as Whitby Town host rivals Scarborough Athletic

The first East Coast derby clash of the 2019/20 BetVictor NPL campaign takes place on Tuesday night when Whitby Town host Scarborough Athletic.

Fans of both clubs have one final opportunity to buy tickets for the derby clash, which is an all-ticket affair.

Boro fans can buy last-minute tickets at the Valley Bar between 6-7pm on Monday evening.

Blues supporters can purchase tickets from the Turnbull Bar on Monday from 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £6 concessions and £3 children.

Boro fans can also book transport, which is free for all travel club members, £5 for adults and £2.50 for Under-16s.