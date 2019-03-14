Fewster's loving life at Whitby

Whitby Town striker Brad Fewster is hoping to repay the faith shown in him by boss Chris Hardy by continuing his goalscoring form.

Fewster has made a fantastic start to life at the Turnbull Ground, hammering in braces against Basford United and Bamber Bridge in his first two games since signing from Blyth Spartans.

“I’m really enjoying playing football again and scoring goals for Whitby Town,” said Fewster.

“It didn’t take Chris (Hardy) long to persuade me to come here, he said he’d give me games and I’d pleased to be getting minutes on the pitch as I have heard that from managers in the past and then been sat on the bench.

“Hopefully I can keep playing and keep scoring goals for this club and repay his faith in me.”

Fewster has been impressed by his new teammates since joining the Blues, admitting he spends more time thinking about the chances he’s missed than the goals he has scored.

“I’ve been impressed with the lads, they’ve been great with me so far,” added the former England Under-18s striker.

“Lads like Dale (Hopson) have played a higher level before, the standard has been good.”

The 23-year-old former Middlesbrough man is very clear that his ambition is to return to the full-time game, but in order to do that he understands he needs to maintain his form at the Turnbull Ground.

Fewster added: “I’ve made it clear that I want to return to the full-time game, that’s my aim.

“I believe I have the ability to do that, but I need to prove that by scoring goals and playing well for Whitby Town.”