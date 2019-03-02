Fewster and Tymon at double as Blues sink Basford

Whitby Town battled from 1-0 down to claim a superb 4-1 home win against Basford United, with super-sub Matty Tymon and debutant Brad Fewster scoring two apiece.

Basford made a bright start and opened the scoring on 15 minutes through a great finish from Nat Watson, and to make matters worse Ashley Coffey had to limp off with a knee injury shortly afterwards to be replaced by Tymon.

Dan Rowe almost levelled three minutes later for the Blues, but his header was cleared off the line, as was Adam Gell's follow-up effort.

Tymon levelled for the home side on the half-hour mark when Fewster's cross into the area falls to the sub, who turns well and curls into the bottom corner.

The Blues started the second half in style, as Fewster scored within 14 seconds of the restart, Dale Hopson beating his man, crossing to Fewster who heads home from six yards.

Tymon doubled Town's lead on 62 minutes after a goalmouth scramble, and three minutes later it was 4-1 when a howler from Saul Deeney saw him completely miss the ball, Fewster nipping in and putting the ball into the empty net.