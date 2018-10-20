Edgehill Reserves stun big guns Pier

Edgehill Reserves pulled off the shock of the day in the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup, winning 2-1 at league champions West Pier.

After a goalless first half, Josh Fergus opened the scoring for Edgehill in the first half, applying a fine finish after beating his man.

Edgehill take on Hunmanby

Liam Mancrief levelled the scores with a 35-yard strike, which stand-in keeper Liam Cooper seemed to lose sight of.

Twenty minutes from time Edgehill Reserves restored their lead, Benny Davis' deflected strike evading the grasp of the Pier keeper.

The home side piled on the pressure looking for a leveller, but Edgehill's youthful side held on for a deserved win.

Edgehill boss Ricky Greening said: "Gary Hepples was man of the match for a strong display in central midfield, but every one of the lads were brilliant today against a very strong Pier side, I am very proud of all of them. We have now won 10 out of 10 so far this season."

Edgehill's first team also progressed into the next round, triumphing 3-1 at league leaders Hunmanby United.

The visitors dominated the first half, but fine defence from United ensured a goalless opening 45 minutes.

Edgehill boss Steven Clegg brought Joel Ramm on at the break and changed their formation, and this soon paid off as Joe Gallagher scored a header from a corner in the 50th minute.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 to Edgehill, Kieran Link scoring from the edge of the box.

United pulled a goal back through a Cameron Dobson penalty, one of only three shots on target against stand-in keeper Matthew Burling.

Man of the match Link then restored Edgehill's two-goal lead in the 80th minute, with the consistent Ricky Nock pushing Link close.

Filey Town battled back from 4-1 down at half-time to defeat Beckett League outfit Sinnington.

Joe Gage opened the scoring for the home side, who also hit the bar as he dominated early on, but then Town switched off and the Sinners took advantage of three errors to go 3-1 ahead and a stunning strike made it 4-1 at the interval.

Town were on the front foot after the break, man of the match Gage netting from the penalty spot to give the hosts hope, and a double from Phil Dickens levelled it at 4-4.

Nathan Vernon put Filey ahead for the first time with a free-kick and the win was confirmed by Dickens, as he completed his hat-trick.

Seamer romped to a 13-2 home win against Sherburn, Danny Glendinning smashing home six goals.

Rob Speight also banged in a hat-trick and Danny Kelly scored a brace, with player-boss Tommy Adams and Jake McAleese, with a good finish from a tight angle, completing the rout, the whole Seamer team sharing the man of the match award.

Harry Ward and Paul Mills scored for Sherburn.

Ayton striker Ian Laing scored a double as Ayton won 3-1 at Division One side Goalsports.

Shane Cavanagh also scored from the spot for a depleted away side, the hosts responding with an own goal.

Howard Dickinson and James Day shared the man of the match award for the villagers.

Itis Itis Rovers won 4-0 at Scalby.

Luke Jones opened the scoring for Rovers with a low strike from 18 yards and then a second goal from a similar distance into the top corner from Ryan Matson doubled the away side's lead.

After the interval Sean Bloom and Curtis Ireland notched to secure Itis Itis a spot in the next round, Neil Forsyth the victors' man of the match at centre-back.

Stand-in keeper Josh Bowmaker was named man of the match for a weakened home side.

Newlands lost out 5-4 on penalties at home to Kirkdale United, after the scores had been locked at 4-4 after 90 minutes.

Jack Hakings' double put the home side in control, but United smacked in four goals to take a 4-2 lead by the hour mark.

In the final 30 minutes Newlands piled on the pressure, Hakings completing his hat-trick and an own goal making it 4-4 and taking it to penalties, where the Beckett League side won 5-4 in the shootout.

Ben Dolan and Hakings shared the man of the match award for Newlands.