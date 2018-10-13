Edgehill Reserves fire seven past Rosette

Edgehill Reserves maintained their flawless start to the Division Two season with a 7-2 win at FC Rosette.

The home side took the lead through Si McDonald from his son Tommy's corner, Josh Fergus levelling with a 30-yard strike for the visitors.

Benny Davis' neat finish made it 2-1 before a Callum Myers hat-trick, his third in as many games, sealed the win for Edgehill.

Tommy McDonald pulled a second goal back for Rosette, but efforts from Marcus Mockridge and Carl Hepples wrapped up a magnificent seven goals for the leaders.

Myers was named man of the match for Edgehill, while Mikey Harland and Joe Rose were the star men for Rosette.

Goldsborough United are second after their 4-2 home win against West Pier Reserves.

The hosts started strongly and great work by Ben Watson and Simon Taylor saw the latter score a quality lob from the side of the box.

Rich Tolliday fired in a leveller just before the interval, after the home keeper had tipped a shot onto the bar.

After the break, Goldsborough took the lead again through Dave Carmody, but within five minutes a great passing move saw Shaun Dolan make it 2-2.

On the hour mark, United regained the lead once more through man of the match Taylor again with another sublime lob over the keeper.

Welham's superb 25-yard free-kick sealed the win for United.

Pier then went down to 10 men after an injury, having used all their subs, but they still threw everything at Goldsborough, who held on for a great win.

Snainton worked hard for a 3-2 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Regan Hewitt notched twice for the villagers, Ryan Hunter also notching, while Dan Thomas scored a goal either side of the interval for Athletic.

Centre-back Luke Beaver was man of the match for the home side, while Snainton's star man was Nathan Barber.

Sixteen-year-oild debutant Brandon Cooper was the star man as Eastfield Town won 3-0 at Cayton Athletic.

Cooper set up the opening goal for Louis Mancrief, then a fine run and strike saw the teenager make it 2-0 in the second half.

The star man then set up Barton Newham to round off the scoring for a dominant away side.