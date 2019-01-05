Edgehill Reserves edge out Snainton in seven-goal thriller

Scarborough Saturday League Division Two leaders Edgehill Reserves maintained their unbeaten record with a 4-3 home win against Snainton.

Ryan Link opened the scoring for the home side after only two minutes, but it was the villagers who had the better of the second half, but they failed to take advantage of this with a goal.

Callum Myers doubled Edgehill's lead, but Ryan Collings replied almost immediately, only for Benny Davis to make it 3-1.

Another quick response, this time from the impressive Sam Cooper, saw Snainton reduce the arrears again.

Myers made it 4-2 only for the see-saw nature of the game continue with a swift reply from Collings.

Tony Pickles was named as man of the match for the victors for a superb display pulling the strings in the centre of the Edgehill midfield.

Ayton fought back from behind three times to claim a 5-4 home win against FC Rosette.

Tommy McDonald put Rosette ahead but a looping header from Ian Laing levelled it for the villagers.

Dane Robinson restored Rosette's lead but a nice lobbed effort from Nicko Dunn made it 2-2, Laing putting Ayton ahead with a good finish from a tight angle.

Rosette refused to submit and they made it 3-3 at half-time through George Loy.

The visitors' man of the match McDonald added his second after the interval after an error by the home keeper Alex Glass, putting Rosette 4-3 ahead.

Shane Cavanagh levelled from the penalty spot for Ayton and then a good Tyler Beck finish secured the points for Sean Pinder's team.

Veteran Alex Hamilton was named as man of the match for the victors, who are still eyeing promotion with several games in hand on their rivals.

West Pier Reserves maintained their title bid with a 6-1 win at home to Seamer Sports Reserves.

Ben Mason's spot-kick gave a weakened Seamer side an early lead, but that was as good as it for for the villagers, Johnny McGough levelling for Pier before Zak Hansen scored a superb goal, taking the ball past a couple of Seamer defenders before netting from an acute angle.

Player-manager McGough struck again before the interval to double his side's lead, with second-half efforts from Hansen, Mikey Anderson and Brad Marshall completing the win.

Sixteen-year-old striker Aiden Crawford was Pier's man of the match, with Jack Brown impressing in defence.

Left-back Lee Bewick was man of the match for Seamer.

Eastfield Town earned a 3-2 home win against Eastfield Athletic.

After a goalless first half, Jamie Cornish opened the scoring for Town, Jordan Scott adding a second before Cornish struck again to make it 3-0.

Paul Oldroyd missed a penalty-kick for the visitors, which proved costly as they managed to reply with goals from player-boss Matty Dennis and Luke Beaver, but fell just short of getting a point.

Man of the match for Athletic was Adam Martin.

Goldsborough United earned a 2-0 home win against Fishburn Park in a keenly-contested derby clash.

Fishburn started the game well but it was United who took the lead through a deflected shot from 20 yards by Michael Brennan.

United brought on Sam Pike and Kieran Storr as subs at the interval and this saw them take a grip of the game, confirming the win with a spot-kick from Ben Watson after Dave Welham had been brought down. Park also had a late penalty claim turned down as they chased a goal to get back into the game.

Jason Jeffrey was man of the match for Park, with Paul Clennan the star man for the victors.

Cayton Athletic romped to an 11-0 win at Newlands Reserves, Josh Venner hammering in four goals.

Venner scored two in the first half, with Lee Plant, Michael Hernandez, Freddie Schmuck and Niall Prentice adding a goal apiece to make it 6-0 at the interval.

Hot-shot Venner bagged another two after the break, with Hernandez, Plant and Schmuck all completing their braces.

Man of the match went to Venner for Athletic, with Hernandez and Ryan Somers also playing well.