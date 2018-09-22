Edgehill go top after hard-earned win at Itis Itis

Edgehill recovered from going a goal down at Itis Itis Rovers to claim a 2-1 win and go top of the Saturday League first division.

Former Edgehill man smashed a 25-yard shot into the top corner to put Rovers in front after 30 minutes but Jamie Patterson's deflected header levelled for the visitors before the interval.

On the hour mark Kieran Link scored the winner with a 25-yard which evaded the grasp of Rovers keeper Jordan Lee.

Jack Ramos, Sam Pickard and Lee shone for Rovers, while Joe Gallagher was man of the match for Edgehill, edging out the consistent Ricky Nock.

Hunmanby United powered to an 8-3 win at home to a severely depleted Goal Sports.

Robbie Harrison and James Pinder scored two goals apiece, while, Tommy Wilson, Cam Dobson, John Emmerson and Ben Briggs also netted for United.

Andy Roebuck, from the penalty spot, Callum Williams and Tom Wilde netted for the visitors, though Roebuck was shown a red card later in the game.

West Pier powered to a 6-0 home win against a weakened Scalby side.

Sean Exley and Jamie Bradshaw scored two goals apiece for Pier in the first half, with Exley completing his treble after the break and Sam Garnett also netting.

Kyle Spivey and Gaz Thomas impressed for Pier with Max Tadman on top form for the visitors.

Edgehill Reserves maintained their 100% start to the Division Two season with a hard-earned 4-1 home success against a strong Newlands Reserves.

Benny Davis opened the scoring for Edgehill from the penalty spot after a foul on Carl Hepples, Josh Fergus adding a second with a tap-in, then adding a third soon afterwards.

Martyn Jenkinson pulled a goal back before half-time for Newlands, but Hepples added a fourth after the interval.

Steve Whitaker was man of the match for Edgehill while Newlands' star man was Jamie Gallagher.

West Pier Reserves also earned their fourth win in as many games to stay second, easing to a 5-1 home triumph against Fishburn Park Reserves.

Taylor Jordan led the way for Pier with a second-half hat-trick, Mikey Anderson and Rich Tolliday, from the penalty spot, having scored in the first period for the home side.

Shaun Dolan, who started the game in defence but then took over in goal, was Pier's man of the match.

Ayton fought back from a goal down to win 3-2 at FC Rosette.

Tommy McDonald tapped in the opening goal for the Rosette in the first half, but early in the second period Tom Hicks headed in from a corner to make it 1-1.

Ian Laing's towering header, again from a corner, put Ayton ahead but Dane Robinson's fine finish across the Ayton keeper levelled the scores.

Tyler Beck then secured the three points for Ayton, less than a minute later, a goal-kick beating the home defence allowing Tyler Beck to nip in and send a looping header over the stranded Rosette keeper from 25 yards out.

Al Wray and JP Watson shone for Rosette while Joe Bradshaw was the Ayton man of the match.