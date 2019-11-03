Duo see red as Newlands net NRFCA Cup shoot-out win at rivals Trafalgar

Newlands claimed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win in a lively encounter at league rivals Trafalgar in the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup second round.

Traf were reduced to 10 men early on after the dismissal of keeper Liam Salt for a professional foul, but this was swiftly forgotten as the hosts, who were still on top despite being a man down, took the lead in controversial circumstances.

The visitors had kicked the ball out of play as a player was down injured and as Traf tried to give the ball back to Newlands the ball broke to Tyler Richardson who smashed in from long-range to open the scoring.

Traf decided to allow Newlands through to score a leveller but when one of the Traf players tried to stop this, tempers flared again and Newlands' Shem Atkinson was sent off by the referee during the aftermath, but then, at the second attempt, Traf's players allowed Newlands to score straight from the kick-off to level the scores through Rob Whitehead.

Jack Hakings them fired in a superb free-kick over the stand-in Traf gloveman from 20 yards to put Newlands in front against the run of play and a scorching long-range effort from Zac Hansen doubled their lead and they looked to be moving into the third round.

Traf had other ideas though and their dominance was reflected by two Curtis Rose goals to level the scores, the first after a scramble in the goalmouth and the second a superb solo effort, and take the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Hansen, Hakings, Ryan Collings and Liam Mintoft scored all of Newlands penalties, while Traf's Joel Ramm hit the post, then Kieran Link and Josh Young netted, but Richardson's effort was saved by Callum Myers to earn Newlands victory in this dramatic clash.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: "Callum Myers made two superb saves in the game, but the man of the match was definitely Jack Hakings in central midfield as he had an excellent game in what was another superb all-round performance from the lads."

Traf manager Niall Gibb said: "Even when we had 10 against 11 I felt we were the dominant team, we had the better of the play and the chances and battled throughout.

"They scored a worldy through Zac Hansen and Jack Hakings' free-kick caught out our stand-in keeper, Curtis Rose was our man of the match."

Holders Angel eased into the third round with an 8-2 win at York-based Walnut Tree.

Martin Cooper led the way with a hat-trick for the visitors, young striker Robbie Scarborough and Ali Caw firing in two goals apiece and Danny Collins sealing the win for the Scarborough side.

Angel joint-boss Dan Jones said: "We were by far the better team on the day, the middle three of Joe Gallagher, Lloyd Henderson and Martin Cooper shared the man of the match award."

Cayton Corinthians moved into the next round with a 4-3 win at Marton Rovers.

Tyler Beck, Dan Bywater, Nicko Dunn and Si Coupland scored for the visitors, who held on as Marton staged a late comeback.

Midfielder Jared Elwick and Dunn shared the man of the match award for Steven Frederiksen's team.

Eastfield Athletic lost out 5-1 at Cleveland United, with Wayne Shaw notching for the visitors.

Centre-back Matty Dennis was named man of the match for Andy Thorpe's side.

Valley slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Normanby Hall FC.

Keeper Stefan Campbell was named as man of the match after pulling off some fine saves for a below-par home side.

Castle Tavern's game at Haxby Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Roscoes Bar hammered nine-man Fylingdales 18-0 to move into top spot in Sunday League Division Two.

Alex Wray led the way with four goals while Alex Muir hit a hat-trick and Harry Harman and Dan Parker struck two goals apiece.

Lee Sutton, Gary Hepples, Matty Rowley, Sean Rowley, Sam Collin, Craig Spooner and Graeme Farrah also notched in this one-sided affair.

Roscoes boss Lee Paterson said: "They battled really well for the full 90 minutes so credit to them for playing with just nine men.

"Sixteen-year-old Alex Muir was man of the match with three goals and he set up four, one of which he unselfishly squared when clean through on goal."

Dales' man of the match was their busy keeper Curtis Robson.