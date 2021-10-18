County Cup holders Angel quit Sunday League

North Riding County FA Sunday Cup holders Angel have withdrawn from the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:27 am
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:22 pm
Angel celebrate winning the NRCFA Sunday Cup earlier this year

Dan Jones' team have struggled for players for the first few weeks of the season, and had to play an hour yesterday against Roscoes Bar with only 10 men after a head injury to one of their players.

Just over four months ago Angel beat Trafalgar 4-1 to win the NCRFA Sunday Challenge Cup final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

This now leaves only nine teams in the Sunday League.

Sunday LeagueCounty CupScarboroughFlamingo Land Stadium