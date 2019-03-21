Contract talks for Whitby Town boss Hardy

Whitby Town Football Club have opened negotiations with manager Chris Hardy, over an extension to his current contract.

A club statement said: “The extension would see Chris remain at the football club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

“The club has been impressed with the calibre of player he has brought to the football club and believe this to be another level to the commitment they’ve shown to him since taking over the reins of the club.

“The club believes him to be the best man to carry on the excellent work he and his management team has done so far, particularly on a very tight budget.

“The squad assembled to date is one that the club sees as having great potential within the Evo-Stik Premier.

“It also shows a big commitment from Chris to the football club to carrying on the work he has started in developing the footballing side of matters.”

Back on the pitch, Hardy is warning his side that Saturday’s home game against Evo-Stik Premier Division strugglers Workington will be a tough task.

The Blues have been on top form recently, losing only once in their five previous league matches, but Hardy is keen to point out how dangerous a side near the foot of the league table can be.

Hardy said: “When we played at Workington earlier this season I did not think they were a bad team.

“It is easy for a good team to get on a bad run of results and then their confidence can slide as this is a very strong division.

“They are now fighting for their lives so it will be a tough game on Saturday.”

The Blues will be without defender Danny Rowe and forward Ash Coffey for Saturday’s home match, but otherwise Hardy has a full squad to choose from for this weekend’s match.

He added: “With last weekend’s game at Warrington Town being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch Danny Rowe’s second game of his suspension, which would have been served there, now has to be served on Saturday against Workington.

“Ash is hoping to return to training soon after his knee injury suffered early on in the 4-1 home game against Basford United earlier this month.”

Workington have lost their last three games, but two of these encounters were against title-chasers in the form of pacesetters Farsley Celtic and Warrington Town, both by a 2-0 scoreline.