Come and support the club - Whitby Town boss Hardy

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has issued an appeal for more fans to back his side as they head into back-to-back home fixtures over four days.

The Blues welcome Nantwich Town to the Turnbull Ground on Saturday before Grantham Town visit on Tuesday.

Boss Hardy is desperate to take the club forward, but admits he is hampered while the crowds remain below the level the club would like them to be at.

“Playing budgets aren’t the be all and end all, but they go a long way to determining how far you can progress as a club,” Hardy told the Whitby Gazette.

“Crowds haven’t been at the level I’d have hoped since I have been at the club, perhaps apart from a handful of games where we’ve seen bumper numbers come through the turnstiles.

“Look at Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor, who were both in our division last season and not a million miles from us in terms of crowds or football on the pitch.

“They’ve both seen a boost in numbers and we’ve been left behind to a certain extent.

“We operate under pretty stringent restrictions financially, so every supporter who comes through those gates really can help us push on as a club, both on and off the field.”

Hardy also believes the players would receive a boost from more fans coming through the gate at the Turnbull Ground.

He added: “It definitely lifts the place. I look back at my best memories of being at this club and it’s the games where we’ve had good crowds in and the place has been jumping that stand out.

“It would be great if we could recreate those games in the coming weeks and really push on.”

The former Guisborough Town chief appealed to those who don’t get to the Turnbull on a regular basis to give either of this week’s fixtures a look-in.

“Maybe some have already made their mind up on us, but I’d love those who perhaps wouldn’t come to all the games to pop in and have a look,” added Hardy.

“I wouldn’t dream of telling people how to spend their money, but I know they’d get value at Whitby Town.”

Entry costs £10 (adults), £6 (concessions), £3 (Under-18s), Under-16s free with a paying adult.