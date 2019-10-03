CHRIS HARDY: We're ready for FA Cup clash with Gloucester

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Matlock Town was very disappointing for us all.

As we all know, we’d been on a great run of form up until Saturday, but all good runs inevitably come to an end and it’s now about how we respond to that as a group and bounce back.

If we played Saturday’s game again, we’d definitely go about it differently.

We gifted them their first goal and they scored at really bad times in the game for us.

They were a strong side for the level and they deserved to go away with the three points, but the scoreline definitely flattered them - it was never a 3-0 game.

We received a few more injury blows on Saturday as well.

Dale Hopson is likely to be out for eight weeks after suffering what appears to be medial ligament damage after sliding in for a challenge and twisting his knee.

It’s a huge, huge blow for us, and for Dale himself, who is understandably gutted.

Luke Bythway will also be missing for six to eight weeks now too after dislocating a finger.

They tried to pop it back into place on the side of the pitch and then later at the hospital, but couldn’t manage it and had to operate.

Add to those two Brad Fewster, who isn’t fit to train at the moment and is a huge doubt for Saturday, and Greg Rutherford and Callum Patton, who are long-term injury doubts, and we are thin on the ground.

Having said that, we’re all really looking forward to a big FA Cup clash against Gloucester City.

We’ve had several reports on them and we’ll be working on that in training this week with the players.

It goes without saying, the financial benefits of a win this weekend are huge for Whitby Town Football Club, and we’ll be giving it a good go.

They’re having to travel a long way and they won’t know much about us, so hopefully we can use that to our advantage and cause a cup upset.

All we can control is our performance, and if we play to our potential I know we can get a result.

Hopefully we can get another decent crowd in at the Turnbull and the shed will be rocking. Crowds have been excellent of late and long may that continue.