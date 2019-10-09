CHRIS HARDY - We're enjoying the buzz of the FA Cup

We’ve certainly seen the magic that the FA Cup brings over the past week or so.

We were written off prior to Saturday’s game, and despite being down to the bare bones, we were minutes away from pulling off a big cup upset - and a deserved one at that.

Then taking into account the huge emotion of their last-minute equaliser and having to regroup and go again with a long away trip 48 hours later - the upset only gets bigger and bigger.

Adding to that the fact we only had seven men as of Sunday and had to cobble together a squad of 14, including two goalkeepers on the bench and it just gets more and more ridiculous.

But that is the FA Cup for you, it just seems to produce magical moments like this and we’re all certainly riding the crest of this wave and enjoying the buzz it has produced within the club and the town too.

Possibly the most pleasing benefit from this is the spotlight it has shone on Whitby Town Football Club.

I’ve done a lot more interviews than usual this week with the likes of the BBC and TalkSport and the club’s social media went berzerk on Monday night into Tuesday - which can only benefit us.

The prize of a first round draw is huge for both us and Stourbridge ahead of what I’d describe as a real 50/50 cup clash next weekend.

They’ll be confident of coming up to us and getting the win, but we’ll also go into the game buoyant and in the belief that it’s a very winnable affair.

I have experienced real highs and lows this week.

After the dust had settled on Saturday, I got into my car and screamed at the top of my voice in anger at what I’d just seen.

Just two days later and without doubt I experienced the biggest high of my career in the game.

Before that, however, we have to quickly turn our attentions back to league action with another tough encounter against Warrington on Saturday.

The players know, in no uncertain terms, that we have to maintain our performance levels if we’re to get anything from games like this.

Add to that, we’re one week off a huge cup final and places in the side are very much up for grabs.