CHRIS HARDY: We missed a trick in poor performance against Workington

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to a struggling Workington side really was disappointing.

We really did miss a trick - not picking up the second balls or doing the basics throughout the game.

Not doing those two things really did stop us from getting on the front foot.

We have to be better as a collective and everyone involved knows that.

If we don’t improve, then the inconsistent form that has plagued our season will continue to hamper us.

I have to say, Kieran Weledji and Alex White were superb at centre-half for us on Saturday.

A lot of the work they had to do was as a result of our poor performance in the more advanced area.

While we weren’t at anywhere near our best on Saturday, I wouldn’t ever question the endeavour, effort and application of this group of players.

I know they’ll always put the graft in, we just never got going and in the end, Workington deserved their win.

They were exactly what I expected - big and strong and moved the ball from front to back quicker and in a more efficient manner than we did on a bobbly pitch.

We now move onto a trip to another side battling for safety in Mickleover Sports.

We beat them 4-0 at the Turnbull Ground back in October, but that was a result that didn’t reflect how the game panned out and Mickleover will have felt hard done by.

They will no doubt be out to gain revenge so we will certainly need to up our performance levels from Saturday.

Dan Rowe returns from his suspension and is available for selection, and we are hoping that Ash Coffey will come through training this week unscathed and therefore be available to return to the squad.