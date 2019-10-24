CHRIS HARDY: We’ll look back on FA Cup run fondly

We’ve had time to reflect on Monday night’s disappointing 3-2 defeat at Stourbridge that ended our FA Cup adventure.

I don’t think my thoughts have changed much from those after the final whistle - they were just about the better of the two sides over the two matches and shaded it.

There were key moments on Monday night that we haven’t quite capitalised on - and you can perhaps include the penalty miss in that at 1-0 up.

I won’t criticise Dan (Rowe) at all. He was given the duties as he stepped up when others were perhaps looking away after we were awarded a second penalty recently having already missed one.

He stepped up to the plate and scored it that day and that showed character.

The message to the players is simple - they should be very proud of their efforts.

They’ve almost put Whitby Town on the map and it’s been a memorable run in the FA Cup, a competition that we have struggled in in recent years.

We can’t dwell on going out and need to roll up our sleeves and push on with our season now.

There’s lots of games to play and we’re still in other cup competitions too - starting with our FA Trophy match at home to Worksop this weekend.

We don’t know much about our opponents, but we’re doing some digging and hopefully will have some information to relay to the players at training.

It’s another chance for us to mount a meaningful cup run and we want to take that with both hands.

I really hope that we’ve managed to attract a few new fans following our FA Cup run.

It’d be great to think that a percentage of the fans who came down to support the club who wouldn’t usually do so have enjoyed being a part of it and want to come back down and get behind us again.

I don’t expect 1,200 in every game, but it’d be nice to retain a few who have backed us in our cup adventure.