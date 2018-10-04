CHRIS HARDY: We have to take the positives

We knew going into the weekend that it was going to be a tough ask going to Grantham and Basford in the space of three days.

As it turned out, we came away with two disappointing defeats.

Saturday was a difficult one to take as I thought we were superb in the first half at Grantham.

I would go as far as to say some of the football we played in the opening 45 minutes at Grantham is the best I have seen since I have been at the football club.

We led 2-0 and really ought to have taken a 3-0 lead, but we spurned a good chance and then ended up conceding a pretty soft goal before half-time to put a very different complexion on things at the break.

The second half panned out completely different and we really didn’t deal with their direct approach and credit to Grantham, they turned the game on its head in the second period.

Basford were a very different proposition. They were a very slick, decent side who moved the ball around quickly.

We played pretty well and it was a good game of football, but once again we missed chances and it cost us in the end.

We lost Jack Norton to injury beforehand, and Adam McHugh travelled up to try and get himself fit for the game, but wasn’t able to play so Dan Dixon stepped in and Dan Miller deputised.

Hopefully we’ll have Jack back for Saturday’s home clash against Bamber Bridge, and I was impressed with how well Dale Hopson came through the two games in three days after missing a few games through injury.

Unfortunately, Greg Rutherford’s injury problems continue to frustrate both us and him personally.

I feel for Greg as he’s never suffered from injuries and he’s keen to play.

I’d love to see a big crowd in at the Turnbull on Saturday, it’s always a boost for the players.