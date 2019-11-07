CHRIS HARDY - We fluffed our lines in draw against Nantwich

Chris Hardy's column

The travelling up to Whitby, a heavy playing surface and their FA Cup preparations had them there for the taking.

We should have been able to take advantage and pick up a win - but we fluffed our lines on the day.

To fall 2-0 behind was a blow but we thought we’d got back into it at 2-1, only for them to go down the other end and open up a 3-1 lead which was a real kick in the teeth.

Having said that, the lads showed great spirit to battle back and seal a 3-3 draw and we really could’ve pushed on and won it at the death.

The draw was probably a fair result in the end though and we can kick on now.

I thought Jake Hackett put in another strong performance in midfield.

He has impressed me since coming in.

Jake has the technical attributes you’d expect from any academy player, but he’s also a tough lad and gets stuck in.

I think he’ll really be benefitting from experiencing the physical nature of the senior game and hopefully he’ll continue to learn and adapt.

Such was the nature of the performance on Saturday, I’d say Arran Wearmouth was one of our stand-out performers - even though he was only on the pitch for the last 30 minutes.

We had to alter our approach and go a bit more direct for the last period of the contest and Arran helped us in that sense.

I don’t like that approach to the game, and anyone who knows me will tell you I’m as stubborn as they come, but if your Plan A isn’t coming to fruition, you have to switch up and try to come up with a Plan B to try and get a result and that is what we did on Saturday.

We’ve managed to avoid picking up any additional knocks on Saturday as we head into this weekend’s trip to Peterborough Sports in the FA Trophy.

Wearmouth is unavailable for the game, leaving our only other absentees as Dale Hopson, Callum Patton and Brad Fewster.