CHRIS HARDY: Tymon is reacting well to competition

Our win at Bamber Bridge really drew a line through two of our concerns.

Two problems recently have been our poor away form and our troubles finding consistency in our results and performances.

Despite it taking a while to get going at Bamber, we ran out deserved winners and had chances to add to our scoreline.

The form of Matty Tymon has really impressed me of late.

He put in another good performance on Saturday, especially in the first half when we weren’t exactly at the races.

Matty has spent a lot of time on the sidelines and I think we may have created this beast ourselves.

There are often different reactions to additional competition for places, and Matty has really nailed down his spot in the side in the last few weeks.

What can I say about Brad Fewster?

I honestly don’t think he could’ve made a better impact in his two games since signing for the club.

He’s scored two goals, yes, but he’s also adding new dimensions to the side that we have been searching for since I came here.

His second goal was outrageous, he probably shouldn’t have even pulled the trigger from where he was, but that shows the confidence he has and his eye for goal.

The key for Brad going forward is to get the minutes under his belt and maintain his performance levels.

He has aspirations of returning to a higher level and I have no doubts he’ll have alerted a few clubs already, but he needs to show consistency and I’m sure he’ll do just that.

We have a tough test this week as we travel to title-chasing Warrington.

They’re a big, strong outfit who play to their strengths, but we’ll go there quietly confident.

Dan Rowe is suspended and Ash Coffey injured, but we’re looking good aside from those two.