CHRIS HARDY - Top goal shows Dale Hopson's qualities

It was great to see Dale Hopson come off the bench and remind us all of his immense qualities in the final third on Saturday.

I thought his goal just epitomised Dale’s quality - he has great composure and technical ability and hopefully if we manage his continued rehabilitation going forward, we’ll see him produce more moments of magic like that in the final third for us.

Dale has been plagued by injuries since coming back to Whitby Town, but we have more options in the squad now, giving us more of a chance to manage his workload.

At the other end of the field, another returning player in Shane Bland impressed with yet another clean-sheet.

For my money, there are no better keepers at this level than Shane.

He really is a top-drawer goalkeeper and it makes a huge difference having such a top-quality player in that position.

It was a fantastic victory for us on Saturday against a side who went into the game top of the pile in Hyde United.

I thought we deserved the three points and it’s great to see us maintain our fantastic start to the new season.

It’ll be a good chance to further that run of form and confidence within the group, and also further boost the club coffers if we can go to Northwich and win in the FA Cup.

We haven’t had the opportunity to have them watched but we have had feedback on them from a few clubs at their level and we’ll work on a gameplan to suit this week.

Hot on the heels of the Northwich game we go to Ashton United on Tuesday night as we get back into league action and try to keep our place at the top of the table.

It’ll be a test of the squad with two away trips in a matter of days, but that’s to be expected at this level.