CHRIS HARDY: This patch is toughest of my career

I was informed on Saturday after our 1-0 defeat at Nantwich Town that we’ve now gone 10 games without a win.

Despite our performances having picked up in the past three games, that run and record has to be a cause for concern.

I haven’t looked back into my past records, but I’d say that this is the toughest run I have been on as a manager.

Having said that, this season has been a huge learning curve for me as a manager, 100%.

I am having to re-evaluate things, bring additional methods to the club and look at alternative ideas to try and get us out of this sticky patch that we’re going through.

Statistically, our performances have improved in the last few games though and I am confident that we have far too much quality to stay down at the wrong end end of the table for too much longer.

We’re not even thinking about looking down over our shoulders, we are still very much expecting to get a few results under our belts, hopefully go on a run and move up the table towards the play-off mix up.

Saturday was another incredibly frustrating game for us.

We definitely didn’t deserve to come away from Nantwich without anything to show for our efforts - if anything we probably edged the game and should’ve come away with three points.

Having said that, we can still be better in both boxes and we’ll need to be if we are to climb up the league table.

We now go into another crucial game as we welcome Witton Albion to the Turnbull Ground on Saturday.

Anthony Hume is on his honeymoon getting some sun and John Campbell is still sidelined.

We follow that up with a trip to Redcar in the North Riding Senior Cup on Wednesday night.

We are the holders of the competition and we’ll be going out to retain it.