CHRIS HARDY: Squad changes will improve us

We’ve made some changes to the squad over the last few weeks and I believe they’ll improve us going forward.

Obviously Jimmy Beadle and Andy Monkhouse decided to leave the football club and they’ve been followed by Josh Nearney, who has left by mutual consent this week as well.

Josh will go and look to play his football elsewhere now and we wish him all the best for the future.

We’ve done some good business in bringing in Callum Patton and Leon Scott and also extending Toby Lees’ loan deal with Harrogate Town.

Starting with Toby - he’s a great lad and we’ve been really pleased with him since he came in and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to work out a deal to keep him with us for longer.

I have to thank Simon Weaver at Harrogate Town for being incredibly helpful in sorting the extension.

Getting Callum back in is a superb piece of business for us.

I thought he was one of few positives from last season and I was disappointed that he didn’t stick around in the summer.

Having said that, I’m delighted to have him back in the ranks and I look forward to working with him once again as he’s a good lad to have around and brings so much to the table out there on the pitch.

We’ve brought in Leon Scott after his departure from Scarborough Athletic too.

Leon is a bit different to the midfielders we have in our ranks - he’ll sit in, break up play and keep it simple and it’s good to have him on board going forward.

I thought we picked up a decent point at Stafford Rangers on Saturday.

The fact Stafford are below us in the league but troubled us on a number of occasions just highlights the strength of this division.

We’ll look to build on that point on Saturday when we take on a strong Nantwich side.