CHRIS HARDY: Shaw Lane display a huge improvement

There was a lot of soul searching done by both management and players last week after the horror show of Lancaster at home.

It’s not my style to shout and ball and get them running miles and miles in the week as punishment.

I want these players to know that they have my backing, I want them back to their best and not see their confidence completely shattered.

There was an awful lot of realisation among the group that what we produced against Lancaster was unacceptable and we can’t drop to those performance levels again.

We had our usual aerobic session on Tuesday night, and an hour of our 90-minute Thursday session was spent around a table.

I spent my Tuesday looking back at the Lancaster game, which I have to tell you was somehow worse than I remember it being on the day.

The performance was that poor and there was that much to break down and talk to the lads about that we only managed to analyse the first 10 minutes with the players.

The last 30 minutes was spent out on the pitch working on shape, which paid off for us as we claimed a superb point away at promotion-chasing Shaw Lane.

Saturday’s performance was a million miles from what we saw last week, from one to 11 and also the subs showed great commitment and resolve.

In the end it was probably a fair result, we could’ve even nicked it but to go there and get a point was a superb effort.

I was particularly impressed by our wing-backs Dan McWilliams (above) and Kieran Weledji.

We now go into what could be described as a six-pointer at Rushall Olympic this weekend.

They are down there with us and this is a great chance for us to get some crucial ground between us and the relegation places.

I’m expecting as tough a game at Rushall as we got from high-flying Shaw Lane, it will possibly allow us to get on the front foot a bit more, but we need to show the same levels of application and commitment that we saw at Shaw Lane if we’re going to get a result.