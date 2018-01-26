CHRIS HARDY: Rushall pitch was disgraceful

To say that things were looking bad for us after 10 minutes on Saturday is a huge understatement.

With the benefit of hindsight, the game should’ve been called off.

The pitch was disgraceful and player safety really wasn’t taken into account at all.

Yes, taking all our travel into account, it was a three-and-a-half-hour journey, which would’ve been a waste of time for us had it been called off then, but it was very clear to all after the first couple of passages of play that it was farcical and pretty much unplayable.

That said, we just didn’t turn up for the majority of the first half, certainly the first 10 minutes where we found ourselves 3-0 down and staring down the barrel somewhat.

We spoke about making sensible decisions in possession and making ourselves hard to break down and that plan seemed to go out of the window once the whistle blew.

To get a goal before half-time altered the mentality heading in at the break and then out for the second half.

Going in at 3-0 down is dreadful, but having scored that goal it gave us hope that we could turn it round, and that is what we managed to do.

Junior Mondal, who was superb in the second half and really caused Rushall problems, scored a great goal and Matty Tymon grabbed his second.

In the end we really ought to have taken all three points, we’ve had a great chance when Anthony Hume had an open goal to tap in, but I think the conditions have resulted in a poor connection and we’ve missed the chance.

That said, at 3-0 down in any game I think you’d take a 3-3 draw if it was offered to you, and it’s something we can carry into our game at Hednesford this week.