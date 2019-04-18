CHRIS HARDY: Rowe’s form is a positive sign for us

There is no getting away from it - Saturday’s performance against Stafford Rangers was very disappointing.

We lacked the intensity, approach and game management to warrant getting anything out of the game and Stafford were definitely good value for their three points.

It was a similar type of performance to the one we put in against Workington a few weeks ago and if we play that way for the rest of the season, we won’t pick up another point.

When you look at the form guide and the league table at the end of the season, we will undoubtedly look back on those two games as fixtures where we should have done better - we haven’t even put up a fight in either and could’ve picked up six points had we turned up.

It is massively important for us now that we finish the season as positively as possible heading into our final three games of the campaign - starting away at Witton Albion this Saturday.

It would be very easy for the players to be on the beach mentally at this point of our season.

We don’t have much to play for in terms of goals or achievements, and it is often easy to switch off mentally at this point of the campaign in our situation.

It’s crucial however, that we finish the season on a real high and in as positive a fashion as possible to carry us into pre-season and next season.

When I look back on the season, I’m not too unhappy as I see it as a season of consolidating in the league and progressing from last season.

The next step is achieving that level of consistency that is currently missing and pushing further up the table.

I have to mention the form of Dan Rowe since he came to the club.

He’s a real quality footballer and we’re delighted with how he’s performed since coming in.