CHRIS HARDY: Result was the only negative at Gainsborough Trinity

I feel that the only real negative from the midweek 2-0 loss at Gainsborough was the result.

Both sides were set up very similarly in the first 45 minutes and the only real difference was that they had a bit more zest going forward and that bit extra in the final third saw them score a a couple of fine long-range efforts.

At the break I had a word with the lads and they took everything onboard and I was very impressed with their performance, especially the subs, Brad Mills, down the right flank, and Matty Dixon.

We gave a very good account of ourselves in the second half of the game against a good Trinity team.

Gainsborough were forced to foul sub Mills on numerous occasions as he was a constant menace on the wing, and it was also very good to see how well Matty played.

Corey Roper also did very well stepping in for us after Alex White, who had been selected in the starting line-up, suffered a back spasm shortly before kick-off.

This back problem was making it hard for him to run, forcing us into the late change.

To be able to introduce both Brad and Corey to this league and Matty to this environment was a big positive for us.

I am hopeful that after a couple of days rest Alex will be back in contention for the trip to Buxton on Saturday.

This will be another very tough test for us as Buxton are, like a lot of teams in this league, strong in all departments.

Once again this season the division is looking like it will be very evenly-contested and I cannot see anyone running away with the BetVictor Northern Premier Division title this campaign.