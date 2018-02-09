CHRIS HARDY: Resounding win is hopefully a turning point

We need to use Saturday’s resounding win against Halesowen Town as a platform for the rest of the season.

I was totally delighted with the performance from back to front.

Barring a crazy 10 minutes at Rushall, that is four clean sheets in a row now, as mad as that sounds it just shows we have been solid in defence.

I think if you look back to that dark day against Lancaster, Saturday’s win just about puts that to bed.

There was nothing in it in the first 45 minutes, and we spoke at half-time about how we needed to support Matty Tymon up top because he was a bit isolated.

We did just that in the second half and the quality in the final third was really impressive.

All five goals were of a high quality, we weren’t handed any of them by poor defending, and that was very pleasing.

Steven Snaith’s two goals were very impressive, he’s been Mr Consistent for us this season and it has been hard for him at times as I think he expected us to push on, so I am pleased for him.

Junior Mondal continues to impress and he showed real quality in the final third on Saturday.

We travel to Stafford on Saturday knowing that a win will propel us above them in the league table.

That is a huge thing for us as we really want to move up the table and finish the season in as positive a manner as possible.

We should never have been discussing a relegation battle at this club and we need to make sure we kick on now and push up the table.

That starts on Saturday. If we play like we did this week, we’ll be hard to beat.