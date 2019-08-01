Chris Hardy pleased with Whitby Town's draw with Boro

Whitby Town drew 1-1 in their latest pre-season encounter against Middlesbrough Under-23s at their Rockliffe Park training ground on a wet Tuesday evening.

Aaron Wearmouth opened the scoring for Whitby after twisting and turning on the edge of the box before Boro equalised with a tidy effort to ensure the pre-season contest ended all-square.

Blues boss Chris Hardy said: “I thought it was a good game, there was some good quality on show and there was a good tempo about the game.

“I think the result was probably a fair reflection on the game too.”

The Blues will take on Marske United on Saturday as they continue their pre-season preparations.

Hardy knows a number of the United players well, with a host of ex-Blues in their line-up, including Jack Norton and Kev Burgess.

“We’re ramping things up now as we approach the new season,” added Hardy.

“Hopefully it’ll be a competitive game, and a game that we’ll be looking to win.

“There’s a lot of familiarity there with a few lads we know well, so hopefully it’ll be a good pre-season encounter.”