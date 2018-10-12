CHRIS HARDY: Performances beginning to improve

We were really pleased to put our poor run of results to bed with a 2-1 win against a strong Bamber Bridge side on Saturday.

They were a very strong side and I have to say that over the course of the 90 minutes we weren’t the better side.

Having said that, the boys have dug in when required, showed superb game management and taken our chances when they’ve come.

We’ve then gone into a game on Tuesday night against a side who I’d say weren’t as impressive as our opponents on Saturday, played better and come away with nothing.

It’s a real head-scratcher for me and the guys.

It was incredibly frustrating not to come away with a positive result from the game.

We had good possession and control of the fixture, but conceded late in the game after they turned over the ball and hit us while we were out of position.

Having said all that, we had great appeals for a penalty late in the game turned away when Junior Mondal was brought down in the box.

It was hard for me to say for sure from my angle, but Junior and all the players at close proximity to the incident, and they assured me it was a stone-waller.

There were a few other decisions that went against us throughout the game, but it’s done now and we need to move on.

We now go into two very tough and long away journeys in four days as our testing schedule continues.

Marine is always a tough place to go and get a result, but we’ll go there confident of putting in a strong performance and hopefully coming away with a result to match.

Hopefully we’ll have goalkeeper Jack Norton back with the squad, Dave McTiernan could also be available for selection, and at the time of going to press, we were set to assess Greg Rutherford’s fitness.