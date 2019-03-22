CHRIS HARDY: No rest for lads despite postponement

It was frustrating to be out of action due to the weather on Saturday, but we have not lost that many games this season.

To only have a couple games called off is very good going for this time of year.

It means we have a trip across to Warrington in midweek to fit in now, but that is all part and parcel of the level at which we are playing at.

With the game being called off in good time on Saturday morning we set up a behind close doors practice match to keep the lads sharp.

Looking at the division, it was sad to see that North Ferriby United, who were bottom of the Evo-Stik Premier, were wound-up last Friday, causing their league game against Bamber Bridge to be called off the following day.

It is very sad for the fans who have followed the club for years to lose their team due to an unpaid bill of just under £8,000, but it seems that football clubs at all levels are getting chewed up and spat out by the sport nowadays.

Ferriby’s demise could well mean that points earned against them will be expunged from the table, although the league have not confirmed this will happen yet, but the basement club had only earned a few points all season so it should not make a major difference to the standings.

A few teams like Grantham Town may benefit as they had only gained a point from their two matches against Ferriby.

Saturday’s game at home to Workington, who are also near the bottom of the league table, will be a tough one as sides battling down there have a lot to play for.

We must not underestimate them.

We have been doing well recently and the team’s development is coming along well, we now want to finish the season as strongly as possible and keep this squad together for next season.