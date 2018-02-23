CHRIS HARDY: Nantwich win pushes us further clear

Saturday’s 2-1 win at Nantwich was crucial as it moved us further clear of the bottom sides in the division.

Taking the three points was critical, but seeing the bottom two lose as well just gives us that buffer between us and danger.

From the point of view of the performance on Saturday, we weren’t at our flowing best by any stretch and there wasn’t much in it between the two sides, but we were more clinical in both boxes and deserved to win the game as a result.

The lads have also had to come from behind yet again, showing real character and resolve.

We gifted them their goal really, but apart from that I thought the back five of Jack Norton and the defence in front of him were superb.

In particular, Kev Burgess was brilliant yet again.

Kev has been outstanding for us since coming in.

We didn’t really have anyone in his mould or character, perhaps other than Steve Snaith, so to have him being so influential on a consistent basis is really pleasing.

We’ll certainly be exploring the possibility of making it a permanent transfer at the end of the season, but at the moment he’s a Darlington player and we’ll have to leave that for another day.

Just to briefly touch on Tuesday night’s frustrating postponement of the Grantham game, I have to say the club have conducted themselves in the right manner.

It’s obviously a huge blow, especially financially, but it wasn’t the club’s decision.

Clearly if you’re a Grantham fan having travelled you’d be frustrated, it was disappointing.

We now move onto Saturday’s clash at Witton.