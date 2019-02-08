CHRIS HARDY: Mixed feelings on Stalybridge postponement

Saturday’s postponement may have come at a good time for us in the grand scheme of things.

We were half-expecting the game to be off with the bad weather that was around and also forecast, so we made alternative plans and headed for our bi-annual trip to the sand dunes at Seaton Carew.

It was a short, sharp and intense morning session so the players could go and spend a rare Saturday afternoon with their families, that will have done the boys some good.

The postponement can be viewed as a positive or negative, whichever way you want to look at it.

We will more than likely have to travel to Stalybridge on a Tuesday night now, which is far from ideal.

But at the same time, the extra week and training sessions will hopefully allow us to get Dan McWilliams and Ash Coffey back in contention.

Ash turned his ankle against Shields and would have missed Saturday, but we hope he’ll be available for the home game against Lancaster at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday.

Dan will be assessed this week and if he can come through our two sessions, we’ll look at re-introducing him to the squad too, which would be a welcome boost.

Lancaster were a bit of a bogey side for us last year.

They hit us for double-figures over our two games and really dominated those two fixtures.

Having said that, they’ve struggled a bit more this year and I believe they’ve lost a few players.

We’re still expecting a tough game on Saturday, but we want to put in a strong performance and hopefully pick up three points and start to look up the table rather than worrying what looks like becoming a very competitive relegation battle.

We have brought in Connor Smith in the last week. He ticks a lot of boxes and I expect him to be a good addition to the squad.