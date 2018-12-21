CHRIS HARDY: Mistakes cost us dearly

Mistakes cost us against Matlock Town on Saturday after what was a very even game.

The outcome was disappointing, the way the game ended was disappointing, the cold weather was disappointing, but the performance on the whole wasn’t a million miles off the Hednesford game.

The game has turned on a couple of defensive errors by Alex White, gifting them two goals on a plate.

In fairness to Alex, he’s usually very dependable and he was first to stand up in the changing room after the game to hold his hands up and apologise to the rest of the lads.

I’m 100% confident he’ll bounce back in coming weeks and be even better for going through this.

It was just a bad day at the office for him, all players have them.

I hate to beat the drum and talk about the officiating every week, but we’ve once again I was left infuriated by the level of refereeing.

The ball has gone out of play, hit the boundary boards and bounced back into play between the linesman and referee they’ve somehow waved play on.

I just find that staggering - and had a long conversation with the North Riding about it earlier this week.

Moving forward, we head into a very difficult run of games, starting with Gainsborough Trinity this weekend.

That is followed by tough games against Farsley, Middlesbrough and Scarborough Athletic.

Ash Coffey and Callum Patton return and we’ll assess Dan McWilliams and Jack Norton.