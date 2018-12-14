CHRIS HARDY: Leon will be a useful signing for us

Things may not have worked out for Leon Scott at Scarborough Athletic - but I expect him to be a useful addition for us.

We used him in front of the back four on Saturday in our 2-1 win at Hednesford and he did a good job breaking up play, screening the back four and keeping things simple.

He’s never going to be a playmaker and pull the strings, but he’s experienced at this level and will do a good job for us going forward.

Another recent arrival who is making a good impact for us is Callum Patton.

His two goals guided us to our win at the weekend and I think he’s going to be a big, big player for us going forward.

If he can maintain this form, his goals and influence in the final third will be huge.

We’re coming to the point that we need to put pressure on Greg Rutherford, Ash Coffey and Matty Tymon to start finding the net on a more regular basis.

They’re all very capable of scoring goals, and while Greg and Ash are still returning from injuries and back to full fitness, there’ll come a time when we have to expect a regular return.

Saturday’s game at Hednesford was a tight affair with not much between the two sides.

I have to be honest, we’ve played better and lost this season, but we stuck at it and played some good stuff in patches.

We’re back on home soil on Saturday when we welcome Matlock to the Turnbull Ground.

We’ve played them already this season and picked up a win from another tight game.

Jack Norton steps up his return to fitness again, he was in the squad at Hednesford, so we’ll have a look at him this week and see where he’s at.

Dan McWilliams will hopefully be fit and up for selection.

Callum (Patton) and Ash (Coffey) are unavailable.