CHRIS HARDY: Leon led from the front in Scarborough success

What a way to start 2019 - I was so pleased with Tuesday’s 2-0 derby win over Scarborough.

The place was buzzing throughout the 90 minutes, which was fantastic for both myself and the players - so there’s no complaints from me.

The game was tight in parts, but we had the bit between our teeth and I believe we wanted it more on the day and full deserved the victory.

I thought we were more mobile around the park than Scarborough, more aggressive in our approach and on a different day it could’ve been a more convincing scoreline in our favour.

Leon Scott epitomised everything we were about on Tuesday and it was clear for everyone to see that he went out there with a point to prove.

He won his midfield battles, kept it simple and broke up the play nicely, which is his strength and why I brought him back to the club.

It didn’t work out for him at Scarborough for whatever reason, but he’s an integral part of our plans going forward now.

We were left a little short at the back due to Harrogate Town exercising their 24-hour call-back clause on Toby Lees on Friday - which they were well within their rights to do.

Bully (Lee Bullock) came in and did a fantastic job alongside Alex White and they were solid throughout the game.

Having said that, with Bully it is as and when, rather than regular outings and we have to respect that.

I’ll be on the phone this week looking to get someone in at the back, and we’ll start that by exhausting our efforts to get Toby back in again.

We must capitalise on our superb win and performance against Scarborough now by putting some consistent performances and wins together, starting at Buxton on Saturday.