CHRIS HARDY: Lads doing it the hard way

We had to do it the hard way to get something from Saturday’s game at Stafford Rangers.

It’s a position we’ve been in a few times of late, but for me it highlights the spirit and character we have in the dressing room.

The players don’t know when they’re beat and they continually battle for the full 90 minutes.

We spoke at half-time about the need to get the next goal and apply some pressure to Stafford, and we did just that.

To go down to nine men and still come away with a share of the spoils is testament to the players’ never-say-die attitude.

I can’t make any arguments for Steven Snaith’s sending-off.

Their player really did a number on him, pinning him to the ground so he couldn’t free himself and then Steve has thrown his hands towards him to get him away.

Once he’s done that, it’s given the linesman an easy decision to flag it up with the referee and then issue a red card.

To lose Steve for three games is a real blow to us, as he’s been one of our most consistent performers this season.

Andy Monkhouse’s sending-off was slightly different and I feel he was hard done to.

Neither of the tackles he was carded for were bad challenges, especially the second one where the Stafford kid made a real meal of it.

In addition to those two missing for Saturday, we’ll also likely be without Luke Bythway, who I’d say isn’t even 50/50 at the moment heading into the weekend.

Connor Dunlavey is back in training after a long spell out on the sidelines through injury.

I’d expect him to be in and around the squad for Saturday, although I’d ideally like Connor to go out on loan and get some game time somewhere.