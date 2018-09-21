CHRIS HARDY / Junior is in fine form at the moment

A lot has been written and spoke about Junior Mondal in recent weeks.

There were links to a potential move to big clubs like Sunderland and Scunthorpe, and rumours like these can affect different players in different ways.

Junior has been superb in recent weeks and he’s handled the extra attention well - but having said that, I believe his form has improved immensely since moving into a more central role at number nine.

He’s really finding form now, he looks so dangerous through the middle and is causing teams real problems in the final third and long may it continue.

Junior was the only difference between ourselves and Pickering Town in our 2-1 win in the Integro League Cup on Tuesday night.

The sides were fairly evenly matched, but having that matchwinner in Junior proved the difference.

Pickering were very easy on the eye in possession of the football, but never really troubled us too greatly and I thought we just about edged the contest.

Looking back at Saturday, we were very poor in our 4-1 defeat on the road at Nantwich Town.

We went into the game pretty confident after the start we’ve had and the performances we’ve put in of late, but we got things horribly wrong on the day.

Adam McHugh made a couple of errors in goal leading to goals for Nantwich, but I have to come out and say I have been impressed with him in his short stint with us and I’m happy to continue working with him.

We’re hoping Jack Norton will do some running this week with a view to being back within seven-to-10 days.

We also have Dale Hopson, Greg Rutherford, Matty Tymon, Josh Nearney and Junior Mondal receiving treatment for knocks.