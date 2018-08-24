CHRIS HARDY: In dreamland after opening victories

I couldn’t be any happier after our start to the new Evo-Stik Premier season.

Two games, two wins and two clean-sheets is very close to dreamland as far as results go.

We can’t afford to rest on our laurels though because we know that no games in this league are easy.

That was shown on Tuesday night at North Ferriby because that certainly isn’t an easy place to go and they made things very hard for us.

Saturday at home to Witton will be no different. We had them watched when they lost out to South Shields and they will provide us with another different test.

Then we have the derby game against Scarborough Athletic on Bank Holiday Monday, which I’m hoping will be an interesting one.

We’ll be going there to attack and I’m sure there will be some good football played by both sides in front of a big turn-out of supporters.

It may be very early in the season, but this game still means a good deal.

The two clubs are very local to each other, so obviously one of the biggest things on the day will be the bragging rights.

It shouldn’t take a lot to get the lads up for this game because it is a derby and a number of the players from both sides will know each other from the football circles.

If our confidence levels aren’t high going into these two games then they are never going to be after the first two results we have had.

Confidence is a strange thing in football, it can be affected by a number of different factors, I’m sure though that scoring a 91st-minute winner and keeping two clean-sheets will be a big thing for the lads.

Looking at the Bank Holiday Monday game, both teams have had some good results going into it and both sets of players will be right up for it, so it makes for a really exciting east coast derby.