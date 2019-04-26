CHRIS HARDY: Improvement is needed going forward

Performance levels over recent weeks have not been good enough.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Witton Albion was really poor - so much so that I made three half-time changes for the first time in my managerial career, which spans around 1,000 games.

I think the fact that I made those changes says it all about what I thought of the first-half performance.

A lot of it comes down to mindset and it appears that some of the players are already on the beach given there’s very little to play for at this stage of the campaign.

If we are to improve going forward, I can’t accept performance levels like Saturday, regardless of what we have to play for in terms of position in the league table.

I’m not usually a manager who likes to rant and rave, but I have found myself doing it more and more over recent weeks and that is a worrying sign.

The lads who were dragged at half-time clearly weren’t happy, but it was a decision that needed to be made for the good of the team and trying to get us back into the game.

Our performance against table-toppers Farsley Celtic on Monday was more competitive, but we didn’t really test them enough in the attacking third to warrant getting anything out of the game.

Farsley will more than likely wrap up the title on Saturday as they only need a point against Marine, and you can see why they are going to go up as champions.

They back up my theory that you don’t have to be the flashiest of sides to be successful in this division.

Was there an element of them officiating the game themselves on Saturday? Yes.

Was there an element of game management on their part? Yes.

Would I advocate or condone the way they approach a game? No - but there has to be an element of admiration there as they’re likely to win the league.

We now need to go into Saturday’s final game of the season at Lancaster and come away with a positive result to finish on a high.

We have doubts over Alex White, Jassem Sukar, Adam Gell, Kieran Weledji and Matty Tymon so are down to the bare bones.