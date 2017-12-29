CHRIS HARDY: I wouldn't wish this run on my worst enemies

Our winless run continued over the Christmas fixture schedule, but in very mixed circumstances.

I thought the boys did superbly to battle back and take a point away from a difficult trip to Stourbridge on Saturday, especially given the fact we had a delayed kick-off and spent hours in traffic on a coach, and also that we went down to 10 men.

Stourbridge is a tough place to go at the best of times, but to add those extra variables against us only makes our point even more valuable.

I was very disappointed that the referee decided to send Luke Bythway off in circumstances where you’d often not even see a free-kick given, let alone a card.

That left us with a real mountain to climb, and with the poor run we’ve been on, the players could have easily shut up shop and downed tools.

They didn’t do that, they stuck together and grafted to find a way to get something from the game.

We went into the game against Farsley on Boxing Day looking to use that positive end to the Stourbridge game and get a result from it.

What transpired was a very poor game of football with two poor teams on show.

Whatever we tried to do, for whatever reason, didn’t come off and we couldn’t get going at all.

I can’t fault the effort and application of the players, butwe didn’t produce anything like the football we are capable of.

Our poor run of games without a win continues, which is without doubt the toughest moment of my career.

We are doing things right off the pitch, preparing the players as well as we were last season, but we will be judged on what we do on matchdays and at the moment that isn’t good enough.

I wouldn’t wish this run on my worst enemies, it’s really frustrating for everyone at the club.

The reality is that we need to be more clinical in both boxes, otherwise that poor run could easily continue.

John Campbell missed the game against Farsley.

John spoke to me about the travel requirements being too much for him.

This situation is being dealt with internally and we are working towards finding a strategy to resolve it.