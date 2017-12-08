CHRIS HARDY: I won’t stand poor run for much longer

Wednesday night’s defeat was the lowest point of my managerial career.

To say the result was an embarrassment to Whitby Town Football Club is putting it lightly.

We must have had around 85% of the possession at Redcar, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net and then they scored with the one chance they managed to create.

There is an issue with confidence at the moment, that is inevitable when you go on a run without winning for such a long time like we are at present.

The players are perhaps a little fragile and that is something that will change with a win, but we don’t have forever to turn this poor run around.

There are some very difficult decisions to be made in the near future if this run continues.

I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t contemplate these changes, as while I am not usually one to chop and change personnel, I’ve never been on a run like this as a manager and it is driving me up the wall.

I’m not for one minute suggesting that these players have thrown the towel in and aren’t committed to the Whitby Town cause, I genuinely believe they are.

Emotions were running high in the changing room after Wednesday night’s defeat and that’s not surprising.

These guys clearly care about this club and want to win as much as I do and no doubt the fans do too, but I can only perservere with this group of players for so long before I consider making changes to try and turn this around.

If I wasn’t considering all my options as a manager at this moment in time, I may as well pack my bags and wish everyone well, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly.

This is a big football club, a well-financed team and results like Wednesday night’s and our recent run won’t be accepted for much longer - I can only support them to a certain point.

We need to put Wednesday behind us now and focus fully on Coalville Town at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday.

John Campbell got 25 minutes under his belt on Wednesday and we really need him to get to full fitness and start finding the back of the net for us, hopefully starting on Saturday.

We have a full quota to select from, so I’m hoping we can end our poor run.