CHRIS HARDY: I'm delighted Bully is staying here

It was a relief to get what has been a long, frustrating and frustrating season out of the way on Saturday.

I felt we deserved slightly more from the game against Buxton.

There wasn’t much between the sides in the first half, but I felt we could and should have gone on to take the three points in the second 45.

We’ve obviously missed a penalty and a clear-cut chance on goal too, but taking a point at least means we ended what was a tough season on a relatively positive note.

I said a few thank-yous in the clubhouse after the game.

The players, staff and supporters have had to rally around us this season and I want to thank them all again for their support.

I’d like to say how delighted I am that my assistant manager Lee Bullock is staying with the club for another season.

I have worked with Lee for just over two-and-a-half seasons now and I feel we compliment each other well.

Lee has a hell of a lot of experience playing in the Football League, and of course he knows the league and the club very well, so he is a huge asset to Whitby Town Football Club and I’m thrilled he’s agreed to stay on.

I believe that now myself and Lee have agreed to stay on and our futures are sorted, it’ll be easier to get players to stay and also negotiate with potential new signings as well.

That process has started already. We have meetings set up with potential signings that we’d like to bring in to the football club, and I am also expecting answers from some of our contracted players as to whether they’ll be staying with us or not in the near future.

I’m also really pleased to see Scarborough Athletic and South Shields coming into the league.

Both clubs are well supported and that brings exciting games, and of course Scarborough bring a derby rivalry that we haven’t had in recent seasons.

I think both sides will do well, and we’re 100% aiming to be up there challenging with them.