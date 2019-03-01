CHRIS HARDY: Hyde United defeat highlights our inconsistency

Saturday’s defeat at Hyde United just highlighted our problems finding consistency.

I’ve spoken about this problem all season and it’s incredibly frustrating.

We went into the game on the back of a win and a draw with a real opportunity to get on a bit of a run of results.

The old cliche says you have to do it in both boxes and we did neither on Saturday.

We missed some good chances and I believe we should’ve prevented all three of their goals.

Their first goal came after we stepped off them in the middle of the park and allowed a Hyde man to pick a pass, the second came after Jack (Norton) turned over possession and they scored after winning a corner, and their third from a set-piece we should’ve done better from.

I actually thought we started pretty brightly, but they scored against the run of play and on the back of it, we were chasing shadows for 25 minutes of the first half.

We re-jigged things at half-time and went to to a back four and I thought we got more of a footing in the game in the second half.

But on the whole, we were beaten by the better side on the day.

We are back on home soil this weekend when we welcome Basford United to the Turnbull Ground.

I have to say, when we played Basford on their artificial pitch earlier in the season, I was really impressed with them.

They’re up there with the highest scoring teams in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, and one thing is certain, we will need to be at our best if we’re going to get anything out of the game.

Whether or not the fact we are on home soil, and the pitch won’t be as conducive to getting the ball down like they can at home, will help us, we’ll have to wait and see.

We have a clean bill of health going into the game, which is a huge boost.

