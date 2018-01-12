CHRIS HARDY: Home drubbing worst moment of my time at Whitby

I’d have to say that Saturday’s 5-0 drubbing against Lancaster was my worst moment as manager of Whitby Town.

After taking a superb win at Workington to end our dismal run of games without a win, I’d really hoped that would act as a springboard to us going on a bit of a run of form.

To turn that kind of performance in on the back of such a great win leaves me scratching my head.

We didn’t do the basics right and were found wanting in every department of the game.

It was embarrassing on behalf of the players and embarrassing on my behalf too - this is a team game and everyone has to take the blame as a collective.

I have watched the game back and it was truly shocking - a real horror show and there’s no getting away from that.

I have to apologise to the fans of the club.

I’m not going to be making any excuses for it - losing 5-0 at home isn’t a nice feeling and isn’t acceptable in the slightest.

I speak with Graham (Manser), Andrew (Spenceley), regularly and we are all as disappointed with what is going on as each other.

We now go into a very tough away game at Shaw Lane, and perhaps the fact that we will be such huge underdogs will work in our favour.

We are in a dog fight and must retain our status in this league, and we need to start picking up more points very soon if we are to do just that.

I’m working on getting another player through the door in time for Saturday’s game, I feel we need extra bodies to create more competition for places.