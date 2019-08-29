CHRIS HARDY: Great to see our forwards firing

We couldn’t have asked for more over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A return of four, or even two points would’ve been a decent haul, but to get six points is a superb haul and hopefully we can use that as a springboard going forward.

We know we have work to do defensively and concentration levels need to be more consistent, but we know we have plenty of firepower in forward areas.

It’s good to see Bradley (Fewster) banging them in again and Matty (Tymon) has hit the ground running.

We had to shuffle the pack a couple of times over the weekend as Matty suffered an injury and Greg Rutherford came in to replace him.

Unfortunately for Greg, he’s picked up a knock so we stuck Arran Wearmouth up top and he performed well.

Arran played in three different positions at the weekend and did an equally important job in all three.

If I had to put him in a box, I’d say his strongest position would be an attacking wide man, but it’s great to have versatile players who can operate in plenty of different areas on the field.

We’ll need that versatility going forward as we’ve unfortunately got a few injuries among the group heading into another busy week.

Dale Hopson has a knee issue, Corey Roper came to us with a bit of an ankle issue and that won’t seem to clear up, Alex White has a back complaint, Matty Tymon’s hamstring isn’t right and Greg Rutherford took a knock to his ankle.

All these guys will be assessed later this week heading into two more important games for us, starting away at Grantham on Saturday.

If you ask anyone who operates at this level of the game, they’ll tell you how tough it is going to Grantham.

It’s not an easy place to go and pick up points, but we go there in good form and full of belief that we can pick up another positive result.

I can’t wait for Tuesday night’s derby clash with Scarborough Athletic.

Games like these are why we manage, play, support and volunteer at football clubs.

A derby encounter against our local rivals, under the lights, should get the juices flowing and I have no doubts that the stadium will be rocking on Tuesday.

Hopefully we can manage a repeat of last year’s home game against Athletic.